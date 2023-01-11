Verona shooting suspect held on $1M bond

Jan. 10—VERONA — A man charged with murder and aggravated assault following a Sunday night shooting in Verona is now being held on a $1 million bond.

Wendell King, 24, of Cedarwood Drive, Tupelo, was formally charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon during his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court, Tuesday afternoon. Judge Chuck Hopkins set bond for King, who had no prior criminal history.

Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn said officers were dispatched to 119 Jones Drive at 9:27 p.m. on Jan. 9 in response to a report of shots fired. When police and Lee County deputy sheriffs arrived on the scene, they found one male victim laying on the ground and a female victim sitting inside of her vehicle.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, was pronounced dead on the scene. Linda Miles, 45, of Shannon, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

Law enforcement officials say King has refused to talk with investigators. However, police claim to have been able to piece together some details. Chief Nunn said Ryleek Miles used to date and has two children with King's girlfriend.

"So there appeared to be some kind of domestic dispute before this shooting occurred," Nunn said.

Authorities arrested King a few houses over from where the victims were found and detained him without incident. He was booked into the Lee County Jail at 11:50 p.m. on Sunday.

The case will be presented to the next Lee County grand jury.

william.moore@djournal.com