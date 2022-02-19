Verona woman receives probation in golf club assault of husband

Feb. 19—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 46-year-old Verona woman was assessed a suspended imposition of sentence and probation when she pleaded guilty this week to assaulting her husband with a golf club.

Melissa K. Mayes-Rodriguez pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to first-degree domestic assault and first-degree child endangerment in connection with a domestic disturbance two years ago.

A plea agreement with the prosecutor's office dismissed two other counts of burglary and child endangerment that the defendant was facing in the case and called for the suspended imposition of sentences and probation. Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and placed Mayes-Rodriguez on supervised probation for five years.

Mayes-Rodriguez and her estranged husband had been arguing throughout the day of Feb. 27, 2020, when she finally showed up at his home after work and threw a piece of firewood at the door. The log bounced off the door and hit her son in the head, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

She then entered the residence without his permission, grabbed a golf club and started swinging it at Manuel Rodriguez, catching him on the cheek below an eye with one of the swings, according to the affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.