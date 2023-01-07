Veronique de Rugy: Americans face two big economic risks in new year

Veronique de Rugy
·4 min read
Veronique de Rugy
Veronique de Rugy

As 2022 came to an end, we Americans could foresee two significant economic risks in 2023. The first one is a probability that the Federal Reserve will get weak-kneed and stop raising interest rates before inflation is truly under control. The second risk is that Congress will continue to spend and borrow money irresponsibly. The likely mix of these two hazards would all but ensure that our economic misery lasts much longer than necessary.

Let's start with the first risk. In theory, to tame inflation, the Fed will need to push real interest rates not only high —as it has already done — but higher than the highest rate that the Fed is now targeting, and in fact much higher than most investors can remember. Such high rates will have two main effects: popping the stock market and real estate market, along with any other asset bubbles that we've witnessed in recent years. The economic downturn that would follow would increase unemployment rates significantly.

On the other hand, if the Fed stops tightening too early, we will continue to suffer high inflation and slower growth.

The rise in unemployment might be pushed back for a while, but because no inflationary policy can continue forever, it will inevitably arrive. And the longer we delay its arrival, the worse it will be. Unfortunately, in the face of such challenges, I worry that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will not make the better (and more difficult) choice and hold the line on inflation.

Sanders, Warren pressure Fed Chair to stop raising rates

First, the pressure that he already faces from, for example, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to stop raising rates will only intensify as the economy slows down and the unemployment rate increases.

Second, as interest rates increase, the amount of interest payments on the government's debt will grow. With no money to pay those interest obligations, the Treasury will increase borrowing — a move that will further raise the budget deficit. When complaints about rising deficits become loud, it won't be long before the Biden administration and others in Congress demand an end to the interest-rate hikes. This practice is called fiscal dominance and it creates a real risk of further fueling inflation.

Finally, there is the risk that market actors will also pressure the Fed to protect them against losing the inflated wealth they've reaped as a result of two decades' worth of irresponsible monetary policy. In fact, as of now Wall Street investors are showing signs that they believe the Fed may soon abandon its policy of high interest rates in order to avoid a recession. It's hard to blame them because that's exactly what the Fed has done in the past.

So, will the Fed blink? Politicians aren't known for doing the right thing when times get hard, and it would be naive to assume that Fed chairs are immune from this. Powell, too, is a politician, as he demonstrated with his unwillingness to acknowledge the surging inflation problem — created by the government's own spending and stimulus — until it was too late. He could surprise us, of course, by courageously enforcing much-needed monetary discipline.

Left and Right launch more 'spend and borrow' plans

The second threat comes from politicians in Washington, Right and Left, doing their best to make the mess caused by the Fed just that much worse. Indeed, just as the Fed is pushing interest rates sharply higher, irresponsible "leaders" are launching a new "spend and borrow" spree to the tune of $1.7 trillion all wrapped in a reckless end-of-the-year omnibus bill.

This so-called bipartisan measure includes an increase of $76 billion in military spending over last year for a total of $858 billion (not counting $45 billion for Ukraine). Then, you have $773 billion in nondefense discretionary spending, which is $43 billion higher than last year, a level already inflated by the COVID-19 response. Congress has really given up on the pretense of fiscal responsibility.

This 4,155-page bill is guaranteed to be inflationary. It will make Jerome Powell's job harder, and the rate hikes needed to control inflation larger. That in turn will only increase the chance that the Fed will cave to pressure to extend the crisis further into the year 2023.

But that's assuming that the Fed won't cave to the administration and monetize all that new borrowing, adding more fuel to the inflation fire. The bottom line is this, people: Grab your antacids, because if our leaders don't start thinking differently, 2023 is likely to be painful.

Veronique de Rugy is the George Gibbs Chair in Political Economy and a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Veronique de Rugy: Americans face two big economic risks in new year

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton Settles Treadmill Recall Incident And Violation With $19.1M Penalty

    Peloton Interactive, Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) agreed to pay a $19.1 million civil penalty to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The settlement resolved CPSC’s charges that Peloton purposely failed to immediately report to CPSC regarding its Tread+ treadmill defect that could create a substantial product hazard and create an unreasonable risk of serious injury to consumers. The civil penalty also settled charges that Peloton knowingly distributed recalled treadmills violating the Consu

  • Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball game: Time, TV channel, more info

    Michigan State Spartans game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they battle rival Michigan Wolverines in basketball

  • Savannah Guthrie reveals the sweet birthday gift she got from her kids

    On the "Tonight Show," TODAY show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie shared the gift she received from daughter Vale and son Charley when celebrating her 51st birthday.

  • Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

    The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also exploring restructuring through AlixPartners LLP, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

  • US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors

    The U.S. will send $3.75 billion in military weapons and other aid to Ukraine and its neighbors on NATO's eastern flank, the White House announced Friday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds on. The latest tranche of assistance will include for the first time Bradley armored vehicles for Ukraine. The biggest U.S. assistance package to date for Kyiv includes a $2.85 billion drawdown from the Pentagon's stocks that will be sent directly to Ukraine and $225 million in foreign military financing to build the long-term capacity and support modernization of Ukraine’s military, according to the White House.

  • Journalists discover possible training ground for Russian operators of combat drones

    Radio Liberty's project Donbas.Realii has found a possible location for the Russian training ground for Shahed drone operators. Source: Radio Liberty Details: The training ground is located approximately 8 kilometres southeast of the State Centre for Unmanned Aviation of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation in the city of Kolomna, Moscow Oblast.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sex Trafficking Row Helped Fuel Gaetz’s Hatred for McCarthy

    The Florida congressman's opposition to the House Speaker hopeful's bid for the gavel is indeed personal, sources tell Rolling Stone

  • Joe Biden Wants to Change Social Security: Will the New Congress Help With Reform Efforts?

    In November, nearly 66 million Americans, many of whom are aged 62 and over, received a Social Security benefit. President Joe Biden believes he has the solution that can resolve what ails Social Security, but he's going to need the help of newly elected lawmakers to fix it. For each of the past 83 years, the Social Security Board of Trustees has released a report that's examined the financial status of the program over the short term (the next 10 years) and long term (75 years following the release of a report).

  • Manhattan judge wants Trump to stop calling NY attorney general's $250 million fraud case a witch hunt

    Trump keeps crying "witch hunt" over NY Attorney General Letitia James' fraud accusations. Friday, a Manhattan judge turned him down yet again.

  • Matt Gaetz Threatens to Resign Over McCarthy’s Speaker Fight

    Fox NewsRep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is so committed to opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s flailing House speaker bid that he offered to resign from Congress Thursday night if a faction of Democrats were to vote with Republicans to allow a more “moderate” member of the GOP to take the gavel.Appearing on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, Gaetz was asked about his interactions with Democrats on the House floor, many of which were caught on film and spurred curiosity online.“My conversations with Democrats hav

  • Intercepted call from occupier to his wife: "Therell be no Ukrainians soon"

    Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has published an intercepted phone call between a Russian occupier and his wife. Source: Press service of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Quote: "Babe, these are just Khokhols [a derogatory Russian term for Ukrainians - ed.

  • Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech

    The far-right Florida Republican was attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, calling him “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising.”

  • The 6 Republicans Who Switched Their Votes to Make McCarthy House Speaker

    (Bloomberg) -- .The US House speaker fight is finally over.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceMorphe Brand Once Valued at $2 Billion Closing All US StoresIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarRepublican leader Kevin McCarthy’s deal that includes rule changes to give conservatives more influence h

  • Holdouts Take Kevin McCarthy’s New Offer and Vote for Him to Shove It

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesThree calendar days, four legislative days, and seven ballots later, the numbers aren’t getting better for Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid to be speaker. On Thursday, after McCarthy made new concessions the night before, there were still 20 GOP votes against him, with one Republican voting present—just like Wednesday, and one vote worse than Tuesday.McCarthy hasn’t moved anyone. But the Never Kevin faction isn’t exactly growing either. And one of their key membe

  • Breaking ranks, Macron’s gift of tanks to Ukraine puts Western alliance under pressure to give Zelensky what he needs to end the war

    The French president’s move heightens the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve allies’ transfer of German-built Leopard battle tanks.

  • Kevin McCarthy Finally Secures Speakership In 15th Ballot After Tense Moments Of GOP Infighting On House Floor

    UPDATE: Kevin McCarthy, in his first speech after being elected speaker, said, “I hope that one thing is clear after this week: I never give up.” “My father always told me: It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. We have got to finish strong for the American people.” But he signaled that Republicans […]

  • Conservative Leader Is Accused of Sexually Assaulting Male Staffer

    A former staffer for Herschel Walker’s failed Senate campaign has accused Matt Schlapp, a top Republican operative and chair of the American Conservative Union—which organizes the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)—of sexually assaulting him in October when Schlapp was in Georgia assisting with Walker’s campaign, the Daily Beast reported Friday.

  • ‘CORPORATE KINGDOM’: DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced

    Planned legislation pushed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to replace Disney World's self-governing power with a state-run board comprised of appointees.

  • Pete Buttigieg Scolds Fox Host for Treating His Marriage ‘Different’

    Fox NewsPete Buttigieg is one of the few Biden administration officials who regularly appears on Fox News—sparring adeptly with the conservative network’s hosts despite what are often leading lines of questioning.The transportation secretary suited up for battle again on Thursday night when he deftly confronted host Bret Baier for trying to drum up a scandal about bringing his husband on an official trip abroad.“You also brought your husband Chasten on a military aircraft to attend a sporting ev