Verra Mobility / Rent A Car partnership

"Easy Péage": the 1st toll payment service on-board rental vehicles in Europe!

MESA, Ariz., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility, (NASDAQ: VRRM), a global leader in smart transportation and Rent A Car, a leader in proximity short-term car rental market in France have joined forces to offer rental customers a contactless payment option on board its fleet, enabling their renters to pay toll fees automatically and safely without contact or stopping the vehicle, by using the "Liber-T" lanes of the highways. A first in France and in Europe!

Verra Mobility (PRNewsfoto/Verra Mobility) More

Named "Easy Péage", this innovative Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) payment service avoids drivers queuing at conventional cash or credit card toll plazas. It has the advantages of saving time and fuel, while allowing drivers to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

"The culture of innovation has always been part of the history of Rent A Car, with a Research and Development entity integrated into the company and focused on the perpetual evolution of the rental business. We are very attentive to our partners such as Verra Mobility, that can help us accelerate the digital transformation of our activity. As such, we are delighted to have concluded this partnership with Verra Mobility which will make Rent A Car the only French rental company and even European to offer an Electronic Toll Collection payment solution for French tolls, on board its fleet of vehicles," said Anne-Catherine Péchinot, Managing Director of Rent A Car.

"Easy Péage" will be tested at approximately fifty locations in the Rent A Car network throughout France. The objective is to globally deploy this service as an option to Rent A Car customers for any rental, by the end of 2020.

"We are excited to launch this service in Europe and appreciate the opportunity to work with Rent A Car to bring this service to their customers. In the United States each year millions of vehicle renters enjoy the convenience and benefits from toll payment without cash or credit card. We now look forward to bringing this technology to not only other countries in the EU, but ultimately to countries with toll roads all around the world," added David Roberts, CEO of Verra Mobility.

"Easy Péage": How it works

By paying only € 2.5 / day (capped to € 12.50 by rental agreement if the contract exceeds 5 days), Rent A Car customers will soon have the option of choosing a vehicle with an Electronic Toll Collection payment box, fixed on the windshield. Designed by Verra Mobility, this on-board technology will allow them to access the reserved "Liber-t" payment gates at the tolls of 9,100 km of French motorways, without queuing at conventional barriers. The cost will then be automatically debited from the same credit card used to secure their rental contract. This innovation proposes to improve their driving experience, by making it:

faster (no queue);

more economical (no overconsumption of fuel linked to the "stop and go" of the vehicle);

more practical (no credit card or cash to take out);

safer (no interaction or contact between the driver and the toll staff, during this period of increased health precautions).

A test experience underway in the Rent A Car network

As mentioned above, this "Easy Péage" pilot experiment is initially being launched in approximately fifty Rent A Car locations in Ile-de-France, Côte d'Azur, Rhône Valley, Languedoc and Central France. In the coming months, the number of vehicles equipped with this technology will increase, as will the number of locations where this service will be available. Customers will be offered "Easy Péage" as an option to their rental contract to which they will be free to subscribe.