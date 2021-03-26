Versailles man arrested after situation at UK Hospital

Mar. 26—LEXINGTON — In a press conference on Thursday, University of Kentucky Police released more details about the situation at UK Hospital that involved the FBI and ATF that day.

University of Kentucky Police Chief Joe Monroe said in a press conference that the department received information from Versailles police that a potentially armed and dangerous person was coming to the hospital to visit a family member.

According to news partners at WKYT, UK Police were able to stop the man, identified as Bryan Carroll, of Versailles, at the hospital without incident and arrest him.

Police say Carroll had weapons and body armor on him and suspected explosive devices were found in his vehicle.

According to arrest records, Carroll is facing a total of 14 charges in this case, including possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and four counts of use of weapon of mass destruction. Police didn't go into any detail about those possible explosives. Carroll is now being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

He has a long history of arrests in Woodford County including kidnapping, assault, drug charges, domestic charges and traffic charges.