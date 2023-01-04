Has Versalink Holdings Limited's (Catalist:40N) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Versalink Holdings' (Catalist:40N) stock increased significantly by 33% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Versalink Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Versalink Holdings is:

3.4% = RM1.6m ÷ RM48m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.03.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Versalink Holdings' Earnings Growth And 3.4% ROE

It is quite clear that Versalink Holdings' ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 6.6%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. However, the moderate 19% net income growth seen by Versalink Holdings over the past five years is definitely a positive. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Versalink Holdings' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 22% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Versalink Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Versalink Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Versalink Holdings doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

In total, it does look like Versalink Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Versalink Holdings.

