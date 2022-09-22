This Versatile New Off-the-Grid Camper Will Charge Your EV

0
Bryan Hood
·3 min read

Do you want a trailer you can do more than just sleep in? If so, Campworks may have just what you’re looking for.

The Colorado-based camping outfit has just launched the NS-1. The camper features a solar panel and huge battery pack, both of which will come in handy whether you’re planning to spend some time off the grid or traveling in an EV.

More from Robb Report

The NS-1 is more than just a trailer. It has a unique electrical system that allows it to be used as an off-road micro-grid. The back of the vehicle is fitted with a solar panel that can absorb up to 1,840 watts of clean energy. Of course, you’ll need somewhere to store that power, which is where the camper’s 5,500-Wh LiFePO4 battery comes in. After five hours in the sun, there will be more than enough power to keep the trailer running for a full day, even if you’re blasting the AC, watching Netflix and cooking a feast, all at the same time. Even then, there should be plenty left over, which you can use to recharge your EV’s battery or power tools via the NS-1’s 240-volt Mastervolt inverter. There’s room for another battery pack if you want even more power, but as long as the sun comes out you should have enough.

Inside the Campworks NS-1 electric trailer
Inside the NS-1 electric trailer

Despite a rather utilitarian design, Campworks’ trailer also has plenty of creature comforts too. The cabin is home to a seating area that can be converted into a queen-size bed and has wooden cabinets with over five cubic feet of storage space. The trailer only has room for two people to sleep, but the rooftop rack has enough space for a two-person pop-up tent. There’s also a full kitchen in the back, which has a two-burner electric induction cooktop, a built-in light for nighttime cooking and nine feet of pull-out counter space. The trailer is also equipped with a fully electric climate control system and a WeBoost Drive Reach cell booster that will help keep you connected, even when you’re far from home.

The NS-1 can also be taken far off-road too. The two-wheel vehicle was built to last and has a powder-coated steel frame, axle-less suspension and steel-plated underbody. It also rides on a pair of 21-inch all-terrain tires that give it an impressive 19 inches of ground clearance. It can go anywhere your SUV or truck can.

Interested in the NS-1? Campworks is taking orders for the trailer now through its website. The vehicle costs a flat $65,000. You can pre-order yours directly from the brand, just be prepared to put down a $1,000 deposit.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Recommended Stories

  • This New Indian Whisky Was Aged in 3 Different Barrels

    First, second, third... whatever, this is another reason to try Indian whisky.

  • What Movie Did You Have No Interest In Seeing But Ended Up Loving Once You Did?

    It's okay to be wrong (especially when you get a new favorite movie out of it)!View Entire Post ›

  • California Blackout Risk Prompts Produce Plant to Build Its Own Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- California’s repeated brushes with blackouts proved too much for Taylor Farms.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Winds at His BackUN Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Leaders to Keep Up Pressure on MoscowTrump Sued by New York Over ‘Fraudulent’ Asset ValuationsThe produce supplier, based in the farm country John Steinbeck

  • Europe is replacing energy dependence on Russia with solar reliance on China

    Europe relied on cheap Russian energy for decades. And Russia was happy to supply low-cost oil and gas to gain political influence over the European Union.

  • EVgo Partners With WinCo Foods For EV Charging Stations

    EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has partnered with WinCo Foods to establish EV charging stations. The parties launched the first EVgo public fast charging station for the grocery store chain in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new charging station features 350kW and 100kW fast chargers, serving four stalls in total. The initiative is a part of EVgo's commitment to installing charging infrastructure in convenient locations for drivers. EVgo's current footprint in the Las Vegas market spans 18 locations. Also, EVgo

  • France's Macron seeks 'massive' boost for renewable energy

    SAINT-NAZAIRE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a “massive acceleration” of renewable energy development in his country, including offshore wind farms and solar power, via a new plan that seeks to bring lagging France closer to the energy policies of its European neighbors. The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe aggravated by Russia's war in Ukraine. Macron wants France to gain more independence in terms of electricity production.

  • First Solar (FSLR) to Supply Solar Modules to Azure Power

    First Solar (FSLR) secures a deal to supply 600 MW-dc of solar modules to the India-based renewable energy producer, Azure Power Global Limited.

  • A cold jolt: Electricity costs expected to soar this winter, Mass. energy officials say

    The region's relative overreliance on natural gas is going to mean budget-busting electricity bills for many households.

  • Are Solar Trees the Answer to EV Charging?

    SolarBotanic proceeds to prototype phase with an innovative charging station concept. Here's what such a system promises.

  • Commentary: The global energy crisis is making the case for renewables beyond climate change

    The positive environmental impacts of renewables have long overshadowed other benefits such as energy self-sufficiency, says Iberdrola CEO Ignacio Galán.

  • NH Offshore Wind Summit to showcase economic opportunities for state

    Seacoast Chamber Alliance, BIA and the state partnering for Sept. 27 event in Portsmouth

  • Would You Fly on a Battery-Operated Plane?

    Frank Hammerschmidt/picture alliance via GettyElectric planes might seem futuristic, but they aren’t that far off, at least for short hops.Two-seater Velis Electros are already quietly buzzing around Europe, electric sea planes are being tested in British Columbia, and larger planes are coming. Air Canada announced on Sept. 15, 2022, that it would buy 30 electric-hybrid regional aircraft from Sweden’s Heart Aerospace, which expects to have its 30-seat plane in service by 2028. Analysts at the U.

  • Grid customers want 'more energy independence': Sunrun CEO

    Sunrun CEO Mary Powell breaks down the push for rooftop solar panels during California's energy crisis, energy grid contributions, and energy price affordability.

  • Amazon Goes Bigger On Clean Energy Projects, Its First In Brazil, India And Poland

    Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) expanded its renewable energy portfolio globally, with an additional 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity across 71 new renewable energy projects. The expansion included its first renewable energy project in South America, a solar farm in Brazil, and its first solar farms in India and Poland. Once fully operational, Amazon’s global renewable energy portfolio will generate 50,000-gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy, the equivalent amount of electricity neede

  • Meritor announces $41M expansion, 40 new jobs for Henderson County facility

    Meritor announced plans Wednesday to further invest in its Henderson County location with a $41 million expansion.

  • Why does it cost so much to build homes in SLO? Here’s what local experts and builders say

    Construction costs are “the highest I’ve ever seen by far” in 39 years, one local home builder said.

  • PPG to power Michigan manufacturing facility with clean energy by 2024

    The facility will procure 3,500 megawatt hours of energy per year from the solar project and will see PPG’s carbon footprint reduced by over 2,400 metric tons annually.

  • Amazon adds 71 renewable projects to it energy generating portfolio

    Amazon.com Inc. said Wednesday it's adding 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of energy capacity across 71 new renewable energy projects, including its first energy farms in Brazil, India and Poland. Amazon Web Services CEO Adam Selipsky said Amazon plans to reach 100% renewable energy across its business by 2025. Amazon's renewable energy projects are currently expected to generate 50,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy. That's enough to power 4.6 million U.S. homes each year, the company said. Shares of Amazon

  • Floating wind turbines could soon dot Oregon's south coast

    Challenges include a lack of infrastructure and potential impacts on fishing, recreation, tourism and marine habitats.

  • Amazon drives renewable energy push with 71 new projects

    Amazon's renewable energy projects would total 379 after the addition of the 71 new ones and it expects to generate 50,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy from its entire portfolio, equivalent of powering 4.6 million U.S. homes each year. The new projects include three large-scale plants in the Indian state of Rajasthan with a capacity of 420 megawatts (MW), rooftop solar projects in France and Austria, and its first solar farm in Poland.