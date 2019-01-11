Verso Corporation (VRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Verso Corporation (VRS) closed at $25.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4% in that time.

VRS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 14, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.71, up 64.42% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $712.83 million, up 11.55% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VRS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VRS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VRS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.15.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



