Versum Materials (VSM) Q1 Earnings Meet, Sales Miss Estimates

Versum Materials, Inc. VSM recorded profit of $61.1 million or 56 cents per share in first-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Dec 31, 2018), up more than three times from $18.7 million or 17 cents a year ago. The improvement reflects the impacts of the U.S. Tax Act.
Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at 55 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Sales rose around 3% year over year to $339.5 million for the quarter, driven by gains in both Materials and Delivery Systems & Services (DS&S) segments. The figure, however, trailed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $343.7 million.
Segment Highlights
Revenues at the Materials segment rose 3% year over year to $221.7 million in the reported quarter, driven by double-digit volume gains in Advanced Materials as well as higher volumes in Process Materials. Strong sales in both memory and logic segments offset softer foundry activity.
Sales at the DS&S unit went up 2% year over year to $117.2 million in the quarter on the back of continued strong equipment and installation project activities.
Financials
Versum Materials ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $408 million, up around 47% year over year. Long-term debt was $973.2 million, down 0.4% year over year.
Cash from operations was $46 million for the reported quarter, up from $39 million a year-ago.
Outlook
For fiscal 2019, the company now sees sales in the range of $1,380-$1,430 million (up 1-4% year over year), down from its earlier view of $1,425-$1,475 million. Adjusted EBITDA has been forecast between $465 million and $485 million (up 4-9% year over year), also down from prior view of $475-$495 million.
The company expects slowing memory output and weakening industry capital spending environment to impact its top-line performance. However, it expects new Process of Record (“POR”) wins and infrastructure projects in DS&S to mitigate some of this impact. The company also expects positive segment mix and cost discipline to drive EBITDA margins.
Price Performance
Shares of Versum Materials have gained 6.3% over a year against the industry’s 2.1% rise.
