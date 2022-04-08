Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) insiders have a reason to boast after seeing a US$2.0m addition to their US$4.9m investment

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 5.7%, resulting in a US$3.8b rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$4.9m is now worth US$6.9m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vertex Pharmaceuticals

The Lead Independent Director Bruce Sachs made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$198 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$276. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Vertex Pharmaceuticals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Vertex Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Vertex Pharmaceuticals insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$180m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Vertex Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Vertex Pharmaceuticals insiders think the business has merit. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

