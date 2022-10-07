Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) a Good Value Stock?

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” second quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, majority of the equity indexes declined due to interest rate hikes, Russia-Ukraine war, and Federal Reserve's balance-sheet tapering. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks poorly performed in the quarter relative to other investments. The fund’s portfolio was most overweight in the utilities and consumer staples sectors and is currently underweight in the information technology sector. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers discussed stocks like Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is a biotechnology company. On October 5, 2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock closed at $302.02 per share. One-month return of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was 4.51% and its shares gained 67.77% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has a market capitalization of $77.456 billion.

Here is what Carillon Tower Advisers specifically said about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), a provider of cystic fibrosis medications, rallied on a better outlook for its new product pipeline and fading concerns about potential competitive offerings in cystic fibrosis. The stock also may have attracted significant investor attention as a potential safety trade due to its relative low valuation and defensive business characteristics." Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 45 hedge fund portfolios held Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) at the end of the second quarter which was 49 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in another article and shared Baron Funds’ views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

