Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·4 min read

Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its “Artisan Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 7.77% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTLX, 7.81% by its Advisor Class: APDLX, and 7.87% by its Institutional Class: APHLX for the second quarter of 2021, all beating the Russell 1000® Value Index that delivered a 5.21% return, but below the Russell 1000® Index that gained 8.54% for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Artisan Partners, the fund mentioned Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) and discussed its stance on the firm. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a Boston, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company with a $48 billion market capitalization. VRTX delivered a -21.62% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -29.60%. The stock closed at $184.27 per share on September 22, 2021.

Here is what Artisan Partners has to say about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Turnover in the portfolio was low in Q2, but we did initiate a position in biotechnology firm Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Vertex dominates the market for treatment of cystic fibrosis with limited competition. Shares were under pressure at the time of purchase, driven by recent regulatory hurdles and Vertex’s decision not to pursue late-stage development of VX-864 after an unexpectedly unfavorable outcome. VX-864 is designed to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which is an inherited disorder with a strong correlation to pediatric liver disease. Irrespective of Vertex’s AATD pipeline, the company has nearly two decades of patent protection remaining for its cystic fibrosis franchise. Management maintains a healthy reserve of cash and is focusing on research and development. We believe near-term growth is likely to be driven by Vertex’s expanding geographic presence and expansion of medicines to lower age groups with longterm gains rising from the company’s diversifying pipeline."

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Based on our calculations, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. VRTX was in 60 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 68 funds in the previous quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) delivered a -3.49% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest-growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

