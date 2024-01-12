‘Very active weather pattern’ affecting entirety of United States

The National Weather Service posted on social media on Friday that “a very active weather pattern” across the nation had prompted some kind of weather warning or advisory in every US state.

Airlines in the US canceled more than 1,600 flights on Friday after a massive winter storm knocked out power and affected businesses in 12 states ahead of a likely brutal freeze over the weekend.

A total of 1,643 flights were canceled and 1,238 flights were delayed as of the early hours, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

“We expect some operational challenges due to the weather in the midwest today and potentially tomorrow due to the winter weather in the region,” Delta Air Lines said.

Southwest Airlines said in a travel advisory that some of its flights in Chicago, Detroit and Omaha could be affected.

On the campaign trail, Iowa is under blizzard warnings until Saturday morning as candidates for the Republican party nomination for president head into the last weekend of frantic campaigning before the caucuses on Monday kick off the nominating season of the 2024 election.

Forecasters are warning of the likelihood that it will be the coldest caucuses in Iowa ever, as candidates urged voters to go to the community meetings where the candidates are discussed and voted on.

Temperatures in Iowa are forecast to get down to -18F on Sunday and to stay far below freezing through Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had on Thursday warned that clouds, snow and wind force could delay flights at certain airports.

Southwest led the list of cancellations with 355 flights followed by SkyWest at 275.

United has scrapped 258 flights so far, with some cancellations extending to Saturday as it also awaits regulatory nod to resume operating Boeing’s 737 Max 9 aircraft, after the incident with Alaska Airlines and one of its Max 9 planes last week.

The carrier said in a statement that it was operating some planned flights by switching to other aircraft types.

Meanwhile, blizzard warnings were in place across many parts of the US midwest and the Great Lakes, with the region bracing for more heavy snow, dangerous winds and lack of visibility on the roads – the latest in a succession of fierce storms.

Arctic air has brought frigid temperatures to parts of the north-west and the plains.

Nikki Haley moved a campaign event in Iowa to an online setting on Friday, as she tilts at frontrunner Donald Trump for the GOP nomination, and on Thursday she warned voters of the freezing weather ahead but urged them to vote and said she would be out campaigning over the weekend.

The risk of tornadoes persisted along the Gulf coast.

