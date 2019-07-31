'Very biased': Tulsi Gabbard campaign criticizes CNN ahead of Wednesday's debate

WASHINGTON – Saying CNN was "very biased," 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard's campaign on Wednesday called on the Democratic National Committee to reconsider the network in future debates if it continues to be "unfair."

Nearly 30 minutes before Wednesday's Democratic primary debate, Vrindavan Gabbard, Tulsi Gabbard's sister, tweeted from the Hawaii congresswoman's Twitter account saying that many of the questions asked during Tuesday's debate were "lopsided in favor of certain candidates."

"If tonight’s debate on CNN is as biased/unfair as last night, the DNC needs to reconsider CNN hosting future debates," the tweets said. "The number of original questions (with 60 seconds to respond to each) was very biased…& lopsided in favor of certain candidates: Buttigieg 7, Sanders 6, Warren 4, Klobuchar 4, Ryan 4, Bullock 3, O’Rourke 2, Delaney 2, Williamson 2, Hickenlooper 2."

"CNN (debate) should not be picking winners and losers, but that is what they did," Vrindavan Gabbard concluded on her sister's account.

(2/2) …& lopsided in favor of certain candidates: Buttigieg 7, Sanders 6, Warren 4, Klobuchar 4, Ryan 4, Bullock 3, O’Rourke 2, Delaney 2, Williamson 2, Hickenlooper 2. CNN (debate) should not be picking winners and losers, but that is what they did. – Vrindavan (Tulsi’s sister) — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) July 31, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard is one of 10 candidates who will be on stage Wednesday evening.

During the last round of debates, Vrindavan Gabbard also criticized MSNBC — who moderated June's debate — as being biased toward's Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Tulsi Gabbard was on the same stage as Warren during last month's debate.

Vrindavan Gabbard, again using her sister's Twitter account, at the time wrote: "It's clear who MSNBC wants to be president: Elizabeth Warren. They're giving her more time than all the other candidates combined."

Tulsi Gabbard has criticized "mainstream media outlets" for their coverage on her presidential campaign. Last month following the debate, Gabbard criticized MSNBC while speaking to Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

"Look, it shows that there is a clear bias in place," she said on Tucker Carlson Tonight. "I made the most of every minute that I had, wish I had the opportunity to have more time to address these important issues."

Like what you’re reading?: Download the USA TODAY app for more

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democratic debate: Tulsi Gabbard campaign calls CNN 'very biased'