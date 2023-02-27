'Very brave and honest' Kentucky toddler points officers to fugitive's hiding spot

A "very brave and honest" toddler is being praised by Kentucky deputies for pointing to the hiding spot of a fugitive when adults at the scene refused to cooperate, officials said.

The incident unfolded Friday in Williamsburg, where officials from various agencies were searching for Tina Hicks, 45. Williamsburg is a small city of about 5,300 located about 100 miles southeast of Lexington.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with members of the Williamsburg Police Department and Kentucky State Police responded to an address in an attempt to serve Hicks with “multiple outstanding warrants for her arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.

While investigating at the home, no adult family members were willing to say whether or not Hicks was in the house, the sheriff's office said.

That’s when the toddler “stood up, put his hands on his hips, and stated ‘It is good to be honest … we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom!’” the sheriff's office said.

Deputies located Hicks there and she was served with two outstanding Whitley Circuit indictment warrants charging her with Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as four other outstanding district court warrants.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said the child was visiting family at the time of the incident and did not live at the address where the warrants were served.

“He was healthy, intelligent, and in no way appeared to be abused,” the sheriff's office said. “He was just at the wrong place wrong time. If deputies thought he was a potential victim of repercussions, it would have been dealt with.”

