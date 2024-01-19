‘Very cold’ hiker calls 911 for help. Then New Hampshire rescuers find a body in snow

A hiker stranded on a New Hampshire mountain used his cell phone to help direct rescuers, but he died before they reached him, state officials say.

The outcome was unexpected, given Christopher Roma, 37, was “an experienced and well known hiker” throughout New Hampshire’s White Mountains, according to the state’s Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.

Acquaintances say Roma called them to report he was “in distress” on Mount Bond around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, officials said. Mount Bond is near Lincoln, about 65 miles north of Concord.

“Eventually the hiker made contact with NH911 and coordinates were obtained that placed the hiker between Mount Bond and Mount Guyot,” Fish and Game officials reported.

“Before the call was lost the hiker stated he was very cold. The weather forecast for the area was for heavy winds, temperatures in the single digits and snow.”

Rescuers began a ground search at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, but progress was slowed by “waist deep snow” and “heavy winds and blowing snow,” officials said.

They called the New Hampshire Army National Guard and requested a helicopter pull Roma out by air. However, low clouds and poor visibility hampered three flights to the mountain, officials said.

“At 5 p.m. (Jan. 17) a team from Mountain Rescue Service reached the hiker but unfortunately he was deceased,” state officials said.

“It was decided that all rescuers would come off the mountain for the night and an extraction would be planned for the next morning. ... Weather conditions remained in the single digit temperatures and there was still considerable wind in the area.”

A helicopter retrieved the body around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials said.

He “succumbed to weather related injuries,” according to a GoFundMe campaign.

“Roma was an experienced outdoorsman, having trekked extensively in the White Mountains,” The Trek hiking journal reported.

“After finishing the Triple Crown of thru-hiking ... he went on to found his own guiding business, North East Trekking Company. He was deeply involved with his community in Thornton and in 2023 began blogging.”

Roma lived in Thornton, about 12 miles south of the mountain.

How to be prepared while hiking

If you’re planning to hike, the National Park Service says there are 10 essentials you should take:

Navigation: Pack a map, compass and a GPS system. Make sure you study your route beforehand and understand how to use the tools.

Sun protection: Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat can help protect your skin and eyes from UV rays.

Insulation: A jacket, hat, gloves, raincoat and thermal underwear can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Illumination: A flashlight, lantern and headlamp can create light if you get stuck in the dark — and don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

First-aid supplies: It’s a good idea to have a first-aid kit on hand while hiking. Check the expiration date on items before you pack them.

Fire: Matches and a lighter can help start fire to act as an emergency signal in times of need.

Repair kit and tools: Duct tape, a knife, screwdriver and scissors can be helpful if items break during your hike or you need assistance.

Nutrition: You should pack an extra day’s worth of food in case something goes wrong. Park officials recommend having “salty and easy to digest snacks.”

Hydration: You should drink water often and before you feel thirsty if you’re hiking in hot weather. Keeping your body hydrated is “of utmost importance,” park officials said.

Emergency shelter: Packing a tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy can help you be prepared if severe weather breaks out or your plan takes a turn.

