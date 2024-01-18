‘Very concerning’: Knife-wielding suspect slashes tires of Springfield mayor’s car, police say

Investigators are searching for a man accused of vandalizing the mayor’s car on Tuesday afternoon.

Springfield Police say Mayor Domenic J. Sarno’s vehicle was parked at City Hall around 2 p.m. when the man pictured slashed all four tires.

The suspect is still at large and is believed to be armed with a knife. Police are urging the public not to approach the suspect if seen, but instead to call 911.

In a statement, Mayor Sarno echoed his concern that the suspect is walking around the streets with a weapon.

“I have the utmost confidence in our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department to find this individual and apprehend him before any other vehicles or property are damaged, or worse if he were to attack someone with this knife,” he said. “Take myself out of the picture, this is a serious act of violence with a deadly weapon...It is very concerning that someone is acting out like this and endangering the public.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

