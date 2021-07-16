‘We have a very deep crisis’: Haitian-born professors share cautious optimism for the future of their home country
The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti at his home in Pétion-Ville last week was the latest flashpoint for the Caribbean island, which was already at risk of collapsing into political and economic chaos.
“We have a very deep crisis, probably as pronounced as the one we had immediately after the [2010] earthquake,” Robert Fatton, an expert on Haitian politics at the University of Virginia, and a native of Haiti, told Yahoo News. “But it's a different type of crisis. Virtually all the institutions in the country are essentially being eviscerated.”