‘Very early days’ in knowledge of omicron variant

An Ohio man appears to have been cured of his Type 1 diabetes after participating in an early-stage clinical trial of a stem cell treatment by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: If ultimately successful, the development could offer hope to millions of Americans who suffer the life-altering symptoms of the disease.In June, Brian Shelton, 64, got an infusion of cells