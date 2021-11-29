‘Very early days’ in knowledge of omicron variant
ABC News contributor Dr. John Brownstein discusses what we do and don’t know about the new omicron variant and its impact on controlling the pandemic.
The variant was identified in South Africa and is labeled as a variant of concern by the the World Health Organization.
UPDATED: Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN’s Jake Tapper today that it will be 7-10 days before we know for sure about how severe cases caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 generally are. Fauci said that South African officials have “assured us they’d know probably in […]
China could face more than 630,000 COVID-19 infections a day if it dropped its zero-tolerance policies by lifting travel curbs, according to a study by Peking University mathematicians. In the report published in China CDC Weekly by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the mathematicians said China could not afford to lift travel restrictions without more efficient vaccinations or specific treatments.
The Cambridge biotech is retuning its booster development strategy slightly, testing its existing, authorized booster against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. It is also testing three other experimental boosters.
The South African doctor who identified omicron describes the symptoms as "mild" in her patients.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas lowest in months, but other troubling signs arise
The Omicron variant has more than 50 mutations, enhancing the virus' ability to infect the body.
"It's almost a certainty that there have been cases that have gotten into the United States," Scott Gottlieb said of the omicron coronavirus variant.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransThe World Health Organization is urging caution after two South African health experts, including the doctor who first sounded the alarm about the omicron variant, indicated that symptoms linked to the coronavirus strain have been mild so far.The 13 omicron cases identified in the Netherlands on Sunday suggest the new variant already
Life expectancy has increased in recent decades, but researchers are looking for ways to further slow the aging process and extend human life, including warding off disease by targeting the biology of aging itself.
An Ohio man appears to have been cured of his Type 1 diabetes after participating in an early-stage clinical trial of a stem cell treatment by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: If ultimately successful, the development could offer hope to millions of Americans who suffer the life-altering symptoms of the disease.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn June, Brian Shelton, 64, got an infusion of cells
Experts say the government needs to first fulfil its promises to boost the public health system.
There are 15+ different deodorant products being recalled after samples returned positive for benzene contamination, which is a known carcinogen to health experts.
It’s still early, but the latest COVID case numbers and vaccination rates show how Kansas City may handle the new variant, and how to prepare.
Northeastern states have high vaccination rates—and an uptick in cases. That could slow the economic recovery, but not as much as feared.