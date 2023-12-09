Very excited: Local leaders support expansion of Amtrak passenger service in eastern Ohio

Area leaders are applauding an announcement by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, about the possibility of expanding Amtrak service in the Buckeye State, including eastern Ohio.

One of the routes to be studied would run from Chicago to Pittsburgh by way of Columbus. That route would pass through Coshocton, Tuscarawas and Harrison counties utilizing the state-owned Panhandle Line. The route is known as the Midwest Connect corridor.

"This is something I've hoped and dreamed of for ages," Wendy Zucal, executive director of the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum, said in an email to the T-R. "It is very exciting. Dennison is on the map as well, although we were not mentioned. We are in full support of course and think this could be a game changer."

The Panhandle Line runs through Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville and Dennison. The Depot Museum utilizes the rail line for its popular Polar Express excursion trains during the holiday season.

Dennison has not had regular passenger rail service since June 30, 1970, when the former Penn Central Transportation Co. halted stops.

Four routes in Ohio

According to a press release from Brown, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration has selected four routes in Ohio as priorities for Amtrak expansion. The other routes include Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati (the 3C+D corridor), Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit and expanded service to Cincinnati on the Cardinal Service, which runs between Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

On the four routes selected, the State of Ohio, Amtrak and metropolitan planning organizations will now begin corridor development efforts, which include the preparation of a service development plan. As part of the expansion efforts, the Federal Railroad Administration will provide $500,000 to each announced corridor for planning under the Corridor Identification program.

In addition to the investment for planning, the Ohio corridors will receive priority in future funding competitions. The selected Ohio corridors will identify necessary capital construction projects to initiate or expand passenger rails service in the corridor’s service development plan.

Amtrak service makes sense

Coshocton Mayor Mark Mills applauded the news.

"While the plans for passenger rail service are in their infancy, we are truly excited to partner with Sen. Brown’s office and Amtrak to connect people to our community for business or pleasure," he said.

"We are well positioned just 55 miles east of the new Intel investment and offer great outdoor recreation opportunities that include three beautiful rivers, thousands of acres of public land for hunting and fishing, and Historic Roscoe Village. Amtrak service will provide one more conduit to allow connectivity and compliment the hard work that many organizations here in Coshocton have worked tirelessly on the past several years to improve on everything from development, downtown and tourism."

New Philadelphia Mayor Joel Day said Amtrak service makes sense in Tuscarawas County.

"Passenger trains would attract more people and businesses and could give a huge boost to local tourism," he said. "The Dennison Railroad Depot could return to its original, historic use. And East-West passenger service might spur new uses for the dormant CSX rail line that runs through New Philadelphia to Uhrichsville. However, right now the idea of Amtrak expanding in Ohio is just a concept. So, I’m cautiously optimistic."

He added, "I do see as great a need to expand freight rail usage in Ohio. It would reduce the number of semis on our roadways, which would reduce the annual expense of road maintenance."

Two of the selected corridors, 3C+D and Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit, were sponsored by the Ohio Rail Development Commission with the endorsement of Gov. Mike DeWine. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission helped sponsor the Midwest Connect corridor, and Amtrak sponsored the Daily Cardinal Service application.

