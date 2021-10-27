'Very exciting': Beijingers' take on Winter Olympics 100 days from start
Beijing residents share their feelings over the Winter Olympics as the city marks 100 days until the start of the Games.
Beijing residents share their feelings over the Winter Olympics as the city marks 100 days until the start of the Games.
The World Series is here, and so, unfortunately, are the Houston Astros. It wasn’t the case two years ago when the core group of Astros that is still with the team got a free pass in a losing effort against the Nationals because their cheating ways had yet to be exposed. Tune in Tuesday night if you're so inclined, though for many this will be a tough World Series to watch.
Madsen had worked for the NFL for more than 20 years.
Former 'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio took to Twitter after he noticed that the current champion Jonathan Fisher didn't have to share an anecdote with 'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced how they'll compensate the fan who initially received Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass.
Which players should you consider dropping ahead of Week 8? Jennifer Eakins runs down her list of cut candidates, including a RB rostered in over 90 percent of leagues.
The Chiefs’ players weren’t looking to bury the memory of their blowout loss at Tennessee. Quite the opposite, coach Andy Reid said.
Fedor Emelianenko's walk-off knockout of Tim Johnson had everyone on their feet – including Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Brittany Matthews recently celebrated her daughter Sterling Skye turning 8 months old
NASCAR fined crew chief Adam Stevens $20,000 and suspended him from Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC) when the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was found with two lug nuts not safe and secure after the playoff race at Kansas Speedway. Stevens was one of two crew chiefs suspended […]
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said on Tuesday Pakistan were clinical and classic in inflicting a five-wicket defeat on his team in the Group 2 Twenty20 World Cup match in Sharjah.
A controversial US capital venture fund and an Indian tycoon on Monday bid more than $1.6 billion dollars between them to set up two new teams in the Indian Premier League, the world's richest cricket tournament.
Apparently, someone thinks it’s the Nurburgring…
Wisconsin will renovate the south end zone this offseason:
The Blackhawks made significant front office changes on Tuesday with Al MacIsaac being relieved of his duties and Stan Bowman stepping down as GM after a private investigation into sexual assault allegations against a former video coach in 2010.
As Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz prepare to open their latest bar, there's been some contention surrounding the name. While Sandoval is on team Schwartz & Sandy's, others are ... not on the same page. On Vanderpump Rules and during her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Katie Maloney-Schwartz said that she's not particularly fond of the name Schwartz & Sandy's. (For the record, she would have named the spot Once Upon a Tom.) But, how does Ariana Madix feel? In her Octo
Find out how Below Deck's Eddie Lucas and Rachel Hargrove reacted when a new captain stepped in to take Captain Lee's place (temporarily) on season nine.
Matthew Hayden has been impressed by the “sporting brotherhood” on display after Pakistan beat India to break its run of 12 losses in World Cup contests between the archrivals. India captain Virat Kohli embraced Mohammad Rizwan soon after Pakistan romped to a 10-wicket win in the Twenty20 World Cup game on Sunday to start its Super 12 campaign.
Houston Texans chairman Cal McNair made an anti-Asian remark regarding COVID-19 at the team's charity golf tournament in May.
A champion handicapper, Neumeier was a fixture on the network’s Triple Crown broadcasts.
Kentucky vs Mississippi State prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win this Saturday.