Very First Out Of Four 1966 Shelby GT350 Convertibles Now Up For Bids

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This ultra-rare and historic Shelby is the only one still powered by its original engine.

When it comes to the 1966 Shelby GT350 convertible, there was some confusion of how many were actually produced. The majority of enthusiasts believed that a total of 6 GT350 convertibles were produced for the 1966 model year, but that number was proven incorrect after documentation was discovered in Carroll Shelby's Gardena office. In paperwork that was dated June 7, 1966, a statement read “Four experimental convertibles are being run through the shop at present time … One of these units is sold and the other three will be used for test purposes in anticipation of a 1967½ GT350 convertible.” Clearly, only 4 actual '66 Shelby GT350 convertibles were ever built, and this stunning example is the very first. That's right, this 1966 Shelby GT350 Convertible from the John Atzbach Collection is the very first one assembled out of the four cars. This example is currently up for bids through the Mecum auction in Indy.

More

For years, there was plenty of confusion surrounding these cars, but here is what is known to be fact. All four '66 Shelby GT350 convertibles were painted a different color with this very first example finished in a stunning Ivy Green complete with unique Hertz Gold-colored rocker stripes and the only Shelby without the "H" normally found on GT350H cars. A photograph that was published in an issue of Autoweek from December 7th, 1967, showed this car in the background and proved this color combination to be true. The other three were finished in Red, Sapphire Blue, and Springtime Yellow. Two of the cars featured automatic transmissions, and the other two were shifted via a 4-speed manual. In fact, these four cars would be the only four Shelby cars in the first two production years that were fitted with factory air conditioning. Last but not least, only one of those cars retains the original engine, and that would be this Ivy Green example being offered here through Mecum with Serial No. 6S2375.

Under the hood sits the original 289-cubic-inch V8 engine that is backed by an automatic transmission. The 1966 convertibles were the same as the 1966 GT350 fastbacks except for brake-cooling scoops on the quarter panels that were turned non-functional due to the folding mechanism for the convertible top, and the addition of the aforementioned air conditioning. After this first convertible was completed, it was delivered to Shelby American as an experimental test car to prepare for a possible 1967 1/2 Shelby GT350 convertible.

This '66 GT350 convertible spent eight months as a test guinea pig before it was plucked by Shelby's Hi-Performance Motors in El Segundo, California, with an invoice price of $2,870.61 that was reduced to $2,250 per agreement with Shelby American. This car made its way to Hayward Ford in Hayward, CA, on February 14th, 1967 where it was utilized as a pace car at SCCA Bay Area until the car was bought by Derek Scott of Walnut Creek complete with "Shelby Pace Car" lettering on the doors. Under Scott's ownership, the car was media-blasted and repainted in white before being resprayed again in blue. At this time, the interior was also changed from its original black to blue along with other modifications.