‘It’s very frightening;’ Neighbors react after deadly shooting in Centerville

Neighbors in Centerville are reacting after a deadly shooting early Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 9700 block of Sheehan Road shortly before 5 a.m. on initial reports of a shooting following a reported break-in, a Centerville Police spokesperson told News Center 7.

>> Man dead following early morning shooting in Centerville

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.

A neighbor who lives across the street, Dave Sterling, said a shooting like this is rare in the community.

“I was kind of asking them what went on because, you know, burglaries or break-ins, it would be a spooky deal,” Sterling said.

Sterling said the news was shocking to him.

“I’m scared because I live right there,” he said. “We keep our back sliding glass door locked all the time just in case something happens up here, but yeah, it’s very, very frightening.”

>> PHOTOS: 1 man dead following shooting in Centerville

Another neighbor described what he experienced Thursday morning before he learned about the shooting.

The neighbor said he went downstairs to get a drink during the early morning hours, and that’s when he noticed a car parked out front of the house with its lights on.

“Looked suspicious,” the man said. “I went back to bed, got thirsty again, came back downstairs again maybe an hour later, same car was still out front with its lights on.”

When he got up later in the morning, he said he saw police everywhere. “I had no idea what happened until the police told me,” he said.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as new details become available.

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff







