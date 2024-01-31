'VERY FRUSTRATING': Area clerks concerned about election software delays

Jan. 31—TRAVERSE CITY — County and township clerks throughout northwest Michigan say they are increasingly concerned about election software updates promised — but not yet delivered — by the state Bureau of Elections.

One critical software update involves the "Qualified Voter File" system that local election officials are required to use for the nine-day early voting period starting Feb. 17.

State officials recently added an early voting module to the QVF system, but it contains no voter data as of Monday, local officials confirmed. (The Bureau of Elections is part of the Secretary of State's office.)

More than a dozen clerks in the region said they had not received any training materials about the new QVF module, nor had they received specific news from the Bureau of Elections about when it would be fully functional.

Adding to that frustration, clerks have not received updated "e-poll book" software download that is also required for early voting. That software is designed to prevent double voting and ensure that voters are eligible to vote at a particular location.

Because early voting takes place over nine days, instead of just one day as before, voter eligibility data must be constantly updated and made accessible at the local level — even on weekends. Yet the required download isn't yet available.

"It's very frustrating to to do training without those [updated] programs in front of us," said Michelle Crocker, clerk of Leelanau County. "I'm hearing we might have the [e-poll book] software by Feb. 7, but no one really knows."

Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele said she will do everything possible to prepare for early voting.

"We still have a couple weeks to try and squeeze it in, but I can't complete our training until that happens. Ensuring election integrity is our highest priority."

"Yes, it's worrisome," added Tammy Bowers, Benzie County Clerk. "We need to be able to practice. If we don't get [the software updates] until Feb. 17, it's definitely going to be an issue for us."

Michigan voters authorized overwhelmingly approved Proposal 2 in November 2022. This February is the first statewide rollout of early voting.

Several clerks said they were "dismayed" that the Secretary of State's office had more than a year to prepare systems for early voting, but still haven't finished the work nearly two weeks from the deadline.

"It's absolutely stressful for us," said Suzanne Kanine, Emmet County Clerk. "It's coming down to the wire and apparently we're all in the same boat on the local level."

Angela Benander, a spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State, said web-based training and printed documentation for the new software will be available "soon," but wouldn't commit to a particular date.

On Friday, Jan. 26, Benander erroneously said that the e-poll book software was already available for download. She said Monday that she should have referred to the QVF system, yet that system is not fully functional either because it hasn't been populated with voter data.

Area clerks also cited a lack of timely and clear communication from the Bureau of Elections in the run-up to early voting. Promised bulletins with specific information on software updates never arrived, they said.

A five-page list of mandatory action items provided to local clerks by the Secretary of State's office in November contained several errors. For example, the document says that "early voting may begin" on Sunday, Jan. 28, when the date for early voting to begin is Saturday, Feb. 17. It also conflates early voting on weekends with absentee ballot issuance.

Despite delays and lapses at the state level, Scheele has been working with township and city election officials to plan for the early voting rollout. After extensive consultation, they decided to open early voting places in several "regional" and "independent" locations.