'Very frustrating': Family sues Rochester woman charged in hit-and-run

ROCHESTER — A city woman, charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a local 36-year-old man while he was jogging, is facing a civil lawsuit from his family, as well as a court date in December.

Joyce Howard, 69, of McDuffee Street in Rochester, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 20 in connection with the Oct. 11 incident. It took more than a week for police to locate her after asking the public for tips to help determine who had struck the victim, Mat Lefebvre, 36, of Rochester.

An arraignment in the criminal case is scheduled for Dec. 2 at 12:30 p.m. at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover. No date has been set for the civil suit to be heard.

Mat Lefebvre, with his son Henry, 2, wife Nicole, and sons Benjamin, 5 and Graham, 7. Mat was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident on Oct. 11. Joyce Howard, 69, of McDuffee Street in Rochester, was charged in connection with the incident, which Nicole called "reprehensible."

The lawsuit details

In the lawsuit, Nicole and Matthew Lefebvre claim Howard "negligently failed to exercise reasonable care in failing to keep a proper lookout for pedestrians, failed to operate her vehicle in a safe and prudent manner, failed to properly maintain control of her vehicle and failed to otherwise obey the statutory and common law duties of the State of New Hampshire."

The suit goes on to allege Howard's actions caused serious and permanent injuries and damages to Lefebvre and also to his wife Nicole for the loss of services, society and companionship of her husband.

The couple are asking for a jury trial. They are represented by D. Michael Noonan of Shaheen and Gordon.

No dollar amount is attached to the lawsuit, which asks for an amount that is fair and reasonable to compensate for all damages and injuries.

"We did not ask for a specific amount because there is not much there," said Nicole Lefevbre, noting it is believed Howard has limited assets. "Our lawyer said, 'The well is dry.'"

Lefevbre said the family initially tried to go through their own insurance for compensation, for an uninsured driver. Once Howard was located, she said their own insurance company backed off, telling the family they must exhaust all options with Howard.

'We are now in a worse position than when the driver was not located," she said. 'It is very frustrating."

The allegations in the criminal case

Howard is charged with conduct after an accident, a Class B felony. She was released on personal recognizance bail.

Lefebvre was jogging and was wearing a headlamp with front and rear strobes, and reflective clothing at the time of the accident, police said. He was jogging on North Main Street, going past McDuffee Street, when he was struck by a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Howard, who was pulling off McDuffee Street turning onto North Main Street, police said.

Police say after striking Lefebvre at least twice, dragging him under her car at one point, Howard then fled the scene of the accident, leaving the injured man alone in the roadway briefly until he was noticed by other drivers in the area.

