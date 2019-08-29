'Very graphic’ evidence, including satanic elements, in Ohio child porn case, police say

William Bustillos III, 25, is being held on a $3 million bond at the Hamilton County jail. He has been charged with rape, gross sexual imposition and child pornography charges.

CINCINNATI – Police believe there are more victims and possibly more suspects involved after an investigation into two men who have been accused of raping and taking pornographic pictures of children.

On Wednesday, William Bustillos III, 25, of Lockland confessed to police that he raped a 5-year-old boy and photographed the child for "sexual gratification," authorities said. During his confession, Bustillos indicated to police that he was sharing the pornography with others in the Cincinnati area, police said.

Bustillos' arrest stems from an investigation into Joseph Suder, 36, of Milford by the Milford Police Department. Police did not give additional details on the relationship between the two men.

Milford Police said Suder, who was arrested Aug. 16, raped a 7-year-old child and took sexually explicit photographs of the victim and two other children, ages 5 and 8.

Evidence is ‘upsetting and unsettling’

"I've been doing this for 31 years and have I ever come into contact with a case like this? No.” Lockland Police Chief James Toles said Thursday at a press conference. “It’s a tough situation.”

Lockland Sgt. Scott Godbey said they seized multiple electronics, including laptops, phones, gaming consoles and flash drives from Bustillos' apartment.

Godbey said the evidence that was provided to them from Milford was “very graphic, very demeaning and very upsetting and unsettling.”

"It was rough sleeping last night," Godbey said

In 27 years, Godbey said he’s never seen anything like what he saw in Bustillos’ apartment.

“There are a lot of indications it was used for producing pornographic films involving children,” Lockland Sgt. Chris Lind “It was very disturbing to be in there.”

Related Video: AP Top Stories

Lind confirmed officers found pentagrams and satanic elements in the room where the pornography was filmed.

Child porn charges: Principal who faces charges once banned books with 'homosexual content'

Police documents indicate Bustillos was found to have child pornography and images featuring bestiality with child victims.

Some of the child porn contains bestiality on a child as young as 1 year old, Lind said in court Thursday.

"I believe he is a danger to society and our children," Lind told the court Thursday.

More victims, more suspects possible

"It seems like there might be a ring going on from talking to our suspect," Lind said. "We're hoping to uncover who these people are and put them away for a long time."

Godbey said the Milford investigation revealed more victims who have not been identified and could be images sent to Bustillos from other possible suspects.

He said there are at least hundreds, and “probably” thousands of pictures.

“My prayers go out to the family and the kids for this," Chief Toles said.

Bustillos is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $3 million bond and has been charged with rape and gross sexual imposition. Authorities said more charges will be added.

Suder was indicted on one county of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition on Aug. 22. He is being held at the Clermont County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Child pornography: Police detail 'very disturbing' evidence; 2 men charged