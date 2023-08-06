‘Very heartbreaking’: CMPD investigates 2 shootings potentially stemming from domestic incidents

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating two separate shootings they believe stemmed from domestic incidents.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte, police say

The first of the two happened overnight on Firestreak Drive in northwest Charlotte, with the second following on Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m. along Tipperary Place in east Charlotte.

Channel 9′s veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts was able to speak with investigators, who say in both cases, the female partner allegedly shot and killed the male partner. At the moment, the motive behind the act of violence is still in question.

Officials say domestic violence is normally one of the leading causes of homicide in Charlotte. Counts headed to the first scene on Firestreak Drive; that incident happened around 3 a.m., and he was able to speak with a frightened neighbor who has lived in that area for more than a decade.

“It’s very heartbreaking because you feel like you’re in a safe community, a safe neighborhood; you don’t expect to hear something like that.”

Other residents told Counts that the family that lived in the home kept to themselves; however, some closer to the family said the woman’s behavior was a bit unusual on Friday.

“They would be to themselves, but yesterday she was out here singing church music and she was dressed up and she was making herself seen, which is unlike her,” a friend of the family said.

Later on Saturday, police say there was another shooting, possibly stemming from a domestic incident in east Charlotte on Tipperary Place. Neighbors who knew or were close to the family

said they were at a loss for words.

“It’s kind of shocking; we would see them in the mornings, so seeing them no longer will be different,” Ronny Reyes, a neighbor, said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police investigate overnight homicide in northwest Charlotte

CMPD Major Jackie Brylie explained that while there are resources available to victims of domestic violence, the crime itself is hard to prevent.

Story continues

“It’s really hard to prevent or predict these types of incidents if we have anything domestic-related,” Major Brylie said. “There is usually some type of pattern or history related to these cases.”

Police have said they are not looking for any more suspects in either case, but they did say it might take a while for a decision to be made on possible charges because one or both cases could have a self-defense element.

(WATCH BELOW: Allisha Watts’ boyfriend had domestic violence order filed against him)















