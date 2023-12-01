Hamas Releases Mia Schem, Seven Other Hostages to Red Cross

Hamas said it released a seventh batch of hostages from Gaza on Thursday, November 30, as part of a last-minute deal to extend their ceasefire with Israel.

Video released by Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades shows militants handing captives over in two batches to Red Cross workers in Gaza. Mia Schem, age 21, appears in the video, saying her captors were “very kind” and provided her with good food.

According to the Israeli government, Schem was among those released on Thursday.

In mid-October, Schem was seen receiving medical treatment on her arm in the first video Hamas released of a hostage.

The Qatari government said the group of hostages released on Thursday included three foreign nationals from Mexico, Russia and Uruguay. Credit: Al-Qassam Brigades via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]

MIA SCHEM: People very good, very kind to me. [INAUDIBLE] food good and the kindness, and everything good.

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

- Goodbye.

- Goodbye.

- Goodbye. Goodbye.

- Bye-bye bye-bye