‘Very large puppy’ rescued after falling into deep NC hole. Meet Mudge the dog

A “very large puppy” tumbled into a deep hole — then North Carolina crews stepped in, officials said.

Mudge the 11-month-old Great Dane landed in a well and couldn’t get out Saturday, Dec. 2, according to the Fairview Rural Fire Department and the Cary Fire Department.

Photos posted online show crews using ropes to pull the trapped dog to safety. A veterinarian examined Mudge after in the incident, which was reported in the Raleigh area.

Today, a very large puppy named “Mudge” made several new friends with Fairview Rural Fire Department Swift Creek Fire... Posted by Fairview Rural Fire Department on Saturday, December 2, 2023

“Mudge is doing well and will take a long puppy nap this evening,” Fairview firefighters wrote in a Facebook post, adding that the Swift Creek Fire Department also helped save the dog.

Janine Haldane, one of Mudge’s owners, told WRAL the puppy somehow got past barbed wire before falling into the hole. She said Mudge is “part of our family” and was grateful for the rescue effort.

“To have her come out and ... lick the guy’s face that pulled her out of the hole, like, wow,” Haldane told the TV station. “It was really special.”

Great Danes can grow to weigh up to 175 pounds and are the world’s tallest dog breed, with some standing above humans while on their hind legs, according to the American Kennel Club.

