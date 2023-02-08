Dayton police are continuing to search for Cierra Chapman, who has been missing since the end of December.

Around 30 people, including members of the Dayton Police Department and Texas EcuuSearch, will be conducting a “very large search” for Chapman beginning Saturday morning around 9 a.m., according to Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.

Johns says there are several target locations where they are going to look for Chapman. Drones, ATVs and K9s will be utilized in the search, he said.

“We have identified locations based on our investigations that we are going to search,” Johns said.

Chapman was last seen in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Trotwood, police said.

Chapman was driving her silver Cadillac, SRX 2014, Ohio plate JVQ8612, when she left the apartment.

The vehicle was later recovered on Jewell Avenue in Middletown on Friday, Jan. 6, but Chapman was no where to be found, according to police.

Chapman’s purse and other personal items were located inside of her vehicle.

Police are asking anyone in the area of Jewell Avenue, Shelly Street and Tytus Avenue of Middletown to check their surveillance camera footage from Dec. 27 from 3-6 a.m. for Chapman’s car as well as those who live along State Route 4.

Police say her disappearance at this time is considered suspicious.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked with Chapman’s aunts on how they are doing since their niece went missing more than a month ago.

Chapman’s family said they are frustrated with the fact they haven’t found her yet or any new evidence of where she may be.

Her aunts said it has been extremely difficult since their niece disappeared.

“It’s been rough. It’s been really rough for me. wondering Is she okay, she’s coming home,” said Regina Chapman, one of her aunts.

She said they have been out searching for Chapman on their own as well as getting help from the Dock Ellis Foundation, who works to find those who go missing.

Story continues

There have been multiple searches done since December when Chapman first disappeared, but nothing new has been found.

“We’re upset. Because it seems like every time we look, it’s a dead end. Like we running up against a dead end,” said Toya Gillad, another one of Chapman’s aunts.

The family is feeling the pressure for this newest search on Saturday to hopefully be the one to bring Chapman home.

Dayton police are continuing to ask the public for help.

“I have no doubt that there are people in the Dayton community who know what has happened to Cierra and we are asking for them to call in,” Johns said.

Anyone with information on Chapman’s whereabouts is contact Dayton Police Department (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.



