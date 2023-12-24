Very mild Christmas, rain arrives toward evening

Morning fog and drizzle behind a departing low pressure area over the southern Great Lakes left lots of cloud cover that is thinning this afternoon in a light southerly flow. The weather is unseasonably mild, with afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with some breaks, on Christmas Eve for Santa’s arrival, with some patchy fog possible. Morning readings will stay in the 40s.

A potent storm in the central Plains will bring an expanding area of rain from the Southern states to the Oho Valley Christmas Day, with heavy snow from the Rockies to the northern Plains. As the storm system moves northeast, rain will expand across Ohio in the afternoon and early evening. The weather will be very mild, with readings approaching 60 in southern Ohio.

Showers will taper off early on Tuesday. Upper-level low pressure will spin for a few days over the Midwest, with a couple of additional waves moving north across the upper Ohio Valley, bringing more rain at times on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain showers could mix with snow showers when seasonably cold air is drawn into the system later in the week. Seasonably cold air will arrive in time for New Year’s weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Clouds thin. High 56

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog late. Low 43

Christmas Day: Cloudy, rain p.m. High 60

Tuesday: Light showers, mild. High 59 (51)

Wednesday: Early showers, cooler. High 46 (40)

Thursday: Light showers. High 42 (36)

Friday: Rain/snow showers. High 37 (31)

Saturday: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 35 (29)

