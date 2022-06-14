‘Very much a tragedy’: Man fatally shoots wife, son & mother-in-law in Casselberry

Casselberry police said a father shot his son, wife and mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the Carrington Park condo complex along Coawood Court just after 7 a.m. after someone called 911 saying they had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two women and a teenager had been shot inside a condo.

The 15-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The two women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they found a fourth person, later identified as the possible shooter, on a couch with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a handgun nearby.

Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz said investigators were still trying to sort out what may have led to the shooting.

“We just don’t have an understanding as to what led to this incident that happened this morning,” Krantz said. “It’s just unknown to us. It’s a very much a tragedy.”

Casselberry police said their preliminary investigation points to a case of murder-suicide.

At a news conference Tuesday, Chief Krantz said officers had been to the condo last week after a woman called, saying she was concerned because she thought that her husband may have bought a gun.

The chief said officers later learned the man had purchased a firearm legally, but he hadn’t made any threats against anyone.

“She had never even seen the firearm,” Krantz said. “What she had heard was that he was supposed to be trying to sell the firearm to someone else.”

Detectives said they were still in the process of trying to notify family members before releasing the names of those involved in the shooting.

