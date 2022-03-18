'Very nice to be recognized': Two Houma judges honored for their work with students

Two Houma judges were honored by the Louisiana Legislature this week for their service in a program that helps students understand how the court system works.

State District Judges Randy Bethancourt and Jason Dagate joined Chief Justice John L. Weimer of Thibodaux as he delivered the State of the Judiciary address in the chamber of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

It marked Weimer’s first State of the Judiciary address since becoming Chief Justice in 2021. The chief justice delivers the annual speech to a joint session of the Legislature.

Bethancourt and Dagate were recognized for their participation in the Judges in the Classroom and Students in the Courtroom program. It was launched over 20 years ago by District Judge Benjamin Jones of Monroe to show students how the justice system functions.

Judge Randy Bethancourt

“We were appointed to be on a task force for the Judges in a Classroom program, which has been going for quite some time,” Bethancourt said. “The chief justice wants to bring this program to the next level. He knows that I’ve been involved with the classrooms for many years.”

Despite the ongoing pandemic and Hurricane Ida, judges interacted with about 10,000 students last year, Weimer said.

“Judges can have a positive impact on teaching our young people,” Weimer said during his address. “District Judge Randy Bethancourt of Houma has taught over 20,000 students about our court system. He had a group of students scheduled to meet him prior to Hurricane Ida and kept the appointment in a severely damaged courthouse.”

Judge Jason Dagate

Bethancourt said he is humbled by the recognition.

“It was very nice to be recognized publicly by the chief justice and then by the Louisiana Legislature,” he said. “As judges, we don’t get paid extra for giving back to the communities. We do it because it’s good for the system, judiciary and citizens. In the end, it saves taxpayers money because if we can keep people out of trouble with the law, that’s one less person we have to deal with in the criminal justice system. We educate young people about the consequences of their actions and what it means in the real world.”

The program allows students to experience courtrooms firsthand rather than reading about them in a textbook, Bethancourt said.

“We supplement what the teachers teach in the classrooms,” he said. “It’s one thing to read about it in a textbook and another to actually see it done for real in a courtroom with real people and real defendants.”

Bethancourt has served on the bench since 2003. He was re-elected in 2020. Dagate, who previously served as the first assistant district attorney in Terrebonne, was elected judge in 2020.

