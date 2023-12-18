'A very sad community': Three members of same family killed in Cass County

The home in the 300 block of Philadelphia Road in Philadelphia where two people were killed Thursday. One other person was killed in Ashland and the suspect took his own life in Jacksonville.

Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn said the lone suspect in a shooting in Cass County Thursday had been in a dating relationship in the recent past with one of the victims.

Christina Bell, 53, was killed in a trailer in the 700 block of Lockard Street in Ashland.

The suspect, 62-year-old Ronald L. Cobren, also of Ashland, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Jacksonville, Ohrn said.

Two of Bell's daughters, Alaria Bell, 16, and Autumn Bell, 19, were also shot and killed.

Alaria Bell was found with her mother, while Autumn Bell was found dead in a home in the 300 block of Philadelphia Road in Philadephia, an unincorporated village about seven-and-a-half miles northwest of Ashland.

Another man who made the initial 911 call to police suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting in Philadelphia. Authorities have not released his name.

Ohrn told The State Journal-Register he didn't know when the dating relationship between Cobren and Christina Bell ended.

"Things happen (like this), unfortunately, everywhere," said Ohrn, reached Sunday. "It's not just big cities, but when it happens in small communities, it's devastating. The familiarity with everybody involved isn't as (pronounced in a big city).

"You take the firemen, the paramedics, the police and the victims in a case like this. If you look at the percentage of the population it affected, it's extremely high. It's tough. The best way to put it is it rocks the community. It shakes everything up."

The last murder case in Cass County was in 2021. Robert D. "Peanut" Harris was convicted of killing Kathleen G. Wzientek, 68, and Brenda G. Crum, 64, both of Virginia. Harris, 73, died at Menard Correctional Center on Sept. 11.

Ashland, which has a population of 1,200, is "a very sad community right now," said village president Kitty Mau. "Everybody's trying to support others and some of the young people, of course, are very upset. It's a tragedy for all of us.

"A lot of us live in small towns because we do like the quiet and the low crime, so when something like this happens, it's just a jolt to you to think, 'Oh my God, how did this happen here?' We're a strong community and we'll get through this. The family knows we're here if they need anything."

Mau, who has lived in the village her entire life, said there was a moment of silence for the Bell family Saturday at Ashland's Christmas in the Village event. St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Ashland also held a prayer service on Saturday.

Cobren did not have criminal records in either Cass or Morgan counties, according to online searches.

"Knowing (Cobren), it's not somebody I would think would do something like this," Ohrn said.

Ohrn thinks Cobren acted on his own. He was unsure why Cobren ended up in Jacksonville, about 20 miles southwest of Ashland.

Ohrn wouldn't speculate if the shootings in Philadelphia or Ashland happened first.

The shooting victim in Philadelphia who survived was able to talk to Cass County deputies when they arrived at the home, Ohrn said.

"From what I was told (the victim) was concerned about the people in Ashland," Ohrn said.

Alaria Bell attended A-C Central High School. The school's Facebook page said it was encouraging students and staff members to wear purple, Bell's favorite color, on Monday.

A GoFundMe page has been created for the family.

Illinois State Police was assisting with the crime scene investigations.

All autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

This story will be updated.

