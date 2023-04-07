‘It was a very scary situation;’ Woman claims she was being followed at Dayton Mall

A woman believes she was being followed at the Dayton Mall on Thursday.

Police and mall security say they can’t confirm this, but the woman wants to raise awareness about what happened to her.

Selena Glover was in the Dayton Mall with her two children when she became suspicious of men watching and appearing to follow them.

It all started after they took pictures with the Easter bunny and went to the food court to get something to eat.

“A little bit older man, very obviously pretending to be on his phone,” Glover said.

Glover said the man made her so nervous she and her sons went down an elevator and headed out, but the red flags got even worse.

“I noticed four men, very obviously spread out, staring at me and the boys,” she said.

Glover said at that point there was no way was she headed to her car. She went into a cat store and while waiting there, she heard another mall patron with problems.

“An older lady ran in, really scared, saying men were chasing her,” she said. “I poked my head out, said ‘I had my suspicions coming in here, call the cops.’”

Glover said she believed security would call police, but Miami Township police told News Center 7 they did not get called to the mall Thursday.

A cat store employee did confirm that a woman with her children came in and then an older lady came in later complaining of being followed and she called security.

Mall security told News Center 7 one of their employees checked out the reports, found nothing suspicious and did not file a complaint or a report.

Glover says there is no doubt in her mind that this happened.

Glover has been an advocate for protecting children and exposing human trafficking for four years.

“It was a very scary situation, my husband ran straight here from my home, he was shaking, hugged me and the boys so tight,” she said.

Mall security said they have not been receiving any unusual reports of suspicious activity inside the mall, but they do take anything like this seriously and urge people to stick around so they can file full reports.