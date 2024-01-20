‘It’s very scary’: Winter weather presents challenges for those trying to escape domestic violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For five days, many people were stuck inside.

The ice and snow left them with nowhere to go and the forced proximity can have dangerous consequences; data shows domestic violence calls go up when temperatures drop.

“It’s very daunting. It’s very scary,” described Dr. Daffany Baker with the YWCA. “I have lived through that. As being a survivor, it was a snowstorm. It’s very traumatic; you’re walking on eggshells; you don’t want to do anything that will tempt somebody to make them mad; it’s very hard.”

The YWCA operates one of the largest domestic violence services in the state. The Weather Domestic Violence Center provides shelter for those escaping trauma, and looking for a space free from abuse.

For Baker, the reality of potentially being forced under the same roof as your abuser is a sharp reminder of her past as a survivor herself.

“You’re really just praying and just hoping that nothing happens during that time,” she described.

According to data from the Metro Nashville Police Department, from Monday, Jan. 15 through Friday, Jan. 19, the department identified 88 domestic violence victims, 14 of whom were taken to a safe place.

Meanwhile, organizations like the YWCA said they see an increase in the number of people needing help during this time of year.

“There is definitely an increase during the winter months, just being cooped up in the house. Violence rises during these times and I’m just glad we can be of assistance to anyone who needs our services,” Baker said. “A lot of times, abusers like to isolate their victims or separate their victims, but if it’s a time where the abuser can’t go to work or a victim can’t go to work, I think it’s important to definitely check on them, you know, to give them a call, see what they say on the telephone if they are acting awkward.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or needs help, the YWCA offers a 24-Hour Crisis & Support Helpline at 1-800-334-4628.

