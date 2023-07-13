'We take it very seriously': Assistant DA in Athens cited for contempt of court

An assistant district attorney in the Western Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office this week was cited for contempt after a judge determined he disobeyed a court order.

The contempt was filed against prosecutor Jason Hasty, a veteran attorney from Atlanta who recently joined the office as a senior assistant district attorney.

Superior Court Judge Lawton Stephens issued the contempt order which stems from a court order issued on May 24 that instructed the district attorney’s’ office to prepare a transport order for a defendant to appear at a hearing.

“The transport order was not prepared, the defendant was not present, and the case had to be continued,” the judge's order reads.

Contempt motion: Judge denies contempt motion filed against District Attorney Gonzalez in Athens case

New fire station: Check out the list of Athens properties under consideration for a new fire station

The order cites disobedience as a reason the contempt order.

Hasty was found in contempt, but Stephens allowed that the attorney could purge the contempt should he pay $200 to the Boys and Girls Club through the clerk of court.

District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez did not have an immediate comment on the matter.

“This is an internal matter currently and we take it very seriously,” the office responded Wednesday when asked for comment. “That said, gathering all the facts will take some time before we are prepared to issue a statement.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Assistant District Attorney is cited for contempt for disobeying order