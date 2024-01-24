‘Very shocking;’ Wright State students react to on campus shooting

One person is in custody after a single gunshot was fired on Wright State University’s Dayton campus Monday night.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spent part of her day talking to students and learning new information.

The boyfriend of a student fired one gunshot inside a dorm room at Cedar Hall, according to a university spokesperson.

This man is not a Wright State student, the spokesperson said.

>> PHOTOS: 1 arrested after shots fired at Wright State University

University police responded quickly and took one person into custody. It is not immediately known who this person is.

No one was injured in this shooting.

Students on campus were under a temporary shelter-in-place. Not long after, they were given an all-clear around 7:24 p.m., according to previous News Center 7 coverage.

“It was very shocking and I was actually very concerned for some of the students here on campus, including some of my friends that live in the dorms,” Wright State University junior Felipe said.

Every student we talked to knew about the shooting, but they didn’t know why it happened.

“I just heard there was a gunshot,” WSU freshman Ryan Demmitt said.

“I don’t exactly know quite where it happened, but I was I was scared,” Felipe said.

The student had her boyfriend over at the dorm when the shooting occurred, the spokesperson said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 arrested after shot fired at Wright State University

An argument broke out about missing property and the student went to leave. The boyfriend then fired one shot in her direction to scare her.

The Greene County Prosecuting Attorney said they are planning to press charges.

Both Felipe and Demmitt are commuters. They said they are used to anyone coming onto campus since it’s a public school, but cases like this make them worried.

“I mean, it’s it can be scary, but you know, it’s life, you know?” Demmitt said.

Counselors were made available to students on Tuesday.

“You never want to see these incidents happen. But yeah, it’s just I’m just glad everybody’s okay. But yeah, it’s definitely nerve-wracking,” Felipe said.

Wright State told News Center 7 they would not change their visitor policy because of this shooting.

Photo from: Kayla McDermott/Staff

Photo from: Kayla McDermott/Staff

Photo from: Kayla McDermott/Staff

Photo from: Kayla McDermott/Staff

Photo from: Kayla McDermott/Staff

Photo from: Kayla McDermott/Staff