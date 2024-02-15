Very Special Arts program geared toward special education students

Tri-County Educational Service Center (ESC) competed against national contenders to become a Very Special Arts (VSA) Kennedy Center program site for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Kennedy Center Office of VSA and Accessibility sought out U.S. arts, education and cultural organizations to provide accessible, arts-based education experiences to students with disabilities.

Tri-County ESC submitted a proposal for their fine arts special education program called Project Partnership in the spring of 2023. Last fall, Tri-County was notified of its selection among national competitors by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Students participate in a creative movement class provided through the VSA Kennedy Center program.

As a VSA Kennedy Center site, Tri-County provides arts learning for area special education students, in partnership with Wayne Center for the Arts.

The goal of the program is to increase self-determination, self-advocacy, academic, social-emotional learning and arts learning for high school special education students through a variety of monthly classes in drama, creative movement, and visual art. Arts learning is used to meet student IEP goals in several categories and strengthen social, oral, listening, language, life, behavioral and artistic skills.

Students work in a pottery class provided through the VSA Kennedy Center program.

Michelle Muro, Tri-County ESC fine arts consultant, said, “It's impressive to see the growth students have made from the fall, when they arrive somewhat reluctant and inhibited, to the spring when they exude confidence, creativity and a willingness to take risks in learning through the arts.

The arts have a uniquely inherent ability to reach parts of the brain that elicit creativity and innovative problem solving. Participation in the arts helps students make connections to the world around them, they increase understanding, while learning to share and cooperate with others. These are essential skills for future success.”

Almost 70 students from Chippewa, Hiland, Ida Sue, Norwayne, Smithville, Triway and Waynedale participated in this year’s program.

