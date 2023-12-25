This very special Santa brings Christmas cheer to families in crisis

Little Bailey Nichols, only 16 months old, melted into Santa's arms. The arms were very familiar to the young boy from Bay Minette, Alabama, who has lived his short life battling a myriad of health problems.

Just last Christmas season, Bailey was in the same arms in the same cozy, Christmas-decorated room at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida residence off of Bayou Boulevard.

"His feet are cold," Santa said as he rubbed the still-waking boy's little feetsies. Bailey closed his eyes a bit, melting more into the jolly old man's lap.

Larry Bennett, 83, has been volunteering for about eight years as the Ronald McDonald House's Santa. He has the snow-white hair and beard − he cuts it all off right after Christmas and lets it all grow back throughout the year − and more importantly, he has the magic.

"It's not me," said Bennett, a Navarre resident and avid birder. "It's the suit. I'm nothing special. There are a thousand people who wear this suit."

The suit is indeed magic, turning wary children into doe-eyed, trusting children who want nothing more than a little love and time from Santa, often when their young lives have already been marked with more hardships than any child should ever have to live through.

Bailey was born with a hole in one of his lungs that produced an air pocket in his heart. He suffered from a blocked left kidney and also aspirates and may be at risk for other complications.

Larry Bennett, AKA "Santa," visits with Emily Kate Bassett at the Ronald McDonald House in Pensacola on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Bennett has been taking on the role of Santa at the house for sick kids and their families for the last eight years.

The family, mother Kera Case and father Joshua Nichols, have spent about 120 days since Bailey's birth residing at the Ronald McDonald House. The family lives in Alabama but travels to Pensacola for Bailey's various appointments and procedures − staying at the Ronald McDonald House when they do.

On this day though, the family had come to town to shop and stopped by the Ronald McDonald House for another visit with Santa. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida provides free, comfortable lodging in one of its 26 rooms for families who have a child 21 or younger receiving medical treatment. Guests must be referred by a medical facility, social worker or designated nurse clinician.

"It's a great place for families," Joshua Nichols said, while Bailey continued to rest in Santa's arms − now, instead of getting his little toes rubbed, it's his sweet tummy. "They really care about the children and the families. Plus, the Ronald McDonald House lets you save money you would normally spend on hotels − that's money can be used to care for your child. This place really is a blessing."

And having Santa on premises? (Bennett's there most days during December, spending a handful of hours each time.)

"It's wonderful," Nichols said. "It brings a little joy to the kids even when they're away and going through tough times."

Toddler Emily Kate Bassett, only 2, plopped down on Santa's lap a few days earlier. She smiled and laughed with Santa, then picked out a donated present − a stuffed animal − from under the Ronald McDonald House Christmas tree.

Emily is fine. But her newborn brother Tanner, born on Dec. 11, arrived six weeks premature while the Mississippi family was visiting Pensacola for a baby shower. Mom Rachel Bassett is from Pensacola.

"He's doing fine now, but he's still in NICU for now, but hopefully not too much longer," said father Corey Bassett. "He just got off breathing support, so we're hopeful. But we're grateful for this place. It's amazing and really takes a bit of the load off."

Ronald McDonald House open house features holiday vendors

After a few minutes on Santa's lap, it was time to go.

"Thank you, bye bye," Emily said.

"Bye," Santa said. "I love you."

"I love you," she said back with a smile.

Despite the joy Santa always brings, he credits the staff and volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House for truly making a difference.

"These folks here are the cream of the crop," Bennett said. "Once the kids stick their head in the door, the staff will stop what they're doing and play with the child or interact with the child. That's one of the reasons I like to come here − the attitude of the people here. They really make a difference."

You do too, Santa. You do too.

For more information on Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida, go to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida (rmhc-nwfl.org).

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida brings Christmas joy