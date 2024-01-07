‘Very strange’: Reedley PD after 2 found dead, 2 missing

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead and two others considered missing under what investigators describe as strange circumstances Saturday morning, according to the Reedley Police Department.

Police say around 9 a.m. they responded to the 1100 block of Church Avenue after a concerned relative reported a burglary that possibly just occurred. The relative was looking for their family after trying to contact them for about a day but received no response.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported finding evidence of forced entry and what they believed were several missing weapons, including rifles and pistols.

During their investigation, detectives also discovered two deceased individuals in the back yard described as an older white man and a Mexican woman. Neither of their ages are known at this time nor is the cause of their deaths.

Investigators say two other people who live in the home are nowhere to be found and are considered missing.

Police say the neighborhood is normally quiet making these circumstances “very strange.” There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with any information regarding the missing individuals or the incident that took place is asked to contact the Reedley Police Department at (559) 637-4250.

Detectives say the investigation is still in the early stages so more information will be released as it becomes available.

