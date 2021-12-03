‘Strong possibility’ Michigan school shooter had gun in backpack during behavioral meeting with parents, administrators on day of shooting

The gun that 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly used to kill four classmates and wound several others was likely inside his backpack during a meeting about his classroom conduct, just hours before he opened fire inside his Michigan high school.

Crumbley and his parents were called into Oxford High School Tuesday morning after two different teachers reported him for “concerning behavior.” In an interview with Anderson Cooper on Thursday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said there was a “very strong possibility” the teen was carrying a semiautomatic handgun in his backpack during the face-to-face discussion with administrators.

“Unfortunately he was allowed to go back to class,” she added. “We now know he had a weapon with him at that time, and that is simply tragic.”

McDonald also noted students had not been using lockers due to COVID-19, forcing them to carry their belongings on them at all times.

On Monday, “a teacher in the classroom where he was a student saw and heard something that she felt was disturbing,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN. “And they had a counseling session about it with school officials, and a phone call was left with the parents.”

The following day, a second teacher “in a different classroom saw some behavior that they felt was concerning, and they brought the child down to an office, had a meeting with school officials, called in the parents,” Bouchard continued.

Just hours later, Crumbley started shooting inside the school at a “methodical pace,” taking aim at his classmates who were in the hallway at the time. Justin Shilling, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, were killed in the shooting. Seven others, including a teacher, were injured.

The teen has since been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, a count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of felony firearm possession. McDonald on Thursday said her office is still mulling whether Crumbley’s parents will be charged in connection with the shooting.

The firearm used during the attack was legally purchased just days earlier by Crumbley’s father during a shopping trip on Black Friday. It’s not clear how exactly the teen came to be in possession of the weapon.