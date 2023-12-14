‘Very sweet’ dog found alone by SC train tracks. Now ‘polite’ pup quickly needs a home

A good Samaritan found a dog wandering around train tracks in South Carolina — but with no owner in sight, an animal shelter said.

A woman saw the dog roaming by railroad tracks in Hartsville, and she leashed him up to take him to a shelter, according to a Dec. 10 Facebook post from the Darlington County Humane Society.

Now, Hobo is looking for a foster home or a permanent home, the shelter said.

Hobo is estimated to be between 2 and 3 years old, the shelter said. He weighs about 45 pounds, according to the shelter, and he’s heartworm positive, although his condition is treatable.

The pup also has a good temperament.

“He was so grateful and just full of kisses,” the shelter wrote in its post. “He’s very polite and well-behaved and appears to be kennel trained.”

It’s assumed that Hobo was “dumped” in the area, the shelter said, because he was wearing a collar and he stayed in the same area of the tracks.

The woman who rescued Hobo said he was an “excellent car rider,” according to the post. He also stayed in a kennel in her home for a short while, which he did well in, the shelter said.

However, Hobo couldn’t stay with the woman because she’s unable to foster, the shelter said. Now, she’s “pleading” for someone to take in the “good boy,” the woman said to the shelter.

“Please somebody take this beautiful boy home and foster him,” the woman told the shelter.

After giving Hobo to the shelter, the woman returned to visit and check on him, the organization said. They went on a walk around the shelter, the woman said in the post, and at one point, he “tried his best” to get back in her car.

Hobo also tried to hitch a ride in one of the shelter vans, but the woman said she had to “coax him out.” When it came time to return him to his kennel, it “broke” her heart, she said in the post.

The Darlington County Humane Society is dealing with overcrowding at its shelter, so Hobo is staying in a crate because of the lack of space, according to the post.

Anyone looking to foster or adopt can do so by applying online.

Hartsville is about 70 miles northeast of Columbia.

