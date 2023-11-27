'Very targeted act of violence': Police identify victim of Adams Township homicide, say investigation is moving forward

Nov. 27—SIDMAN, Pa. — Adams Township police say they are confidently moving forward on the investigation of the murder of David L. Comar early Saturday morning in his Adams Township home.

Adams Township police Chief Kirk Moss, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer and Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar held a press conference on Sunday at the township municipal building, identifying Comar, 53, as the victim of multiple fatal gunshot wounds.

The press conference was held about 36 hours after the crime was called in by the victim's wife, who sustained a non-life-threatening cut, thought to be the result of a bullet graze or broken glass during the shooting that killed her husband before 4 a.m. Saturday in the bedroom of their trailer in the 100 block of Poling Lane.

"We feel pretty confident about the direction we are going, as fast as we are going," Moss said.

The Cambria County District Attorney's Office has been providing help, as have the Pennsylvania State Police and the U.S. Secret Service, which provided some technology assistance not readily available to local law enforcement.

County detectives and possibly the FBI also are expected to cooperate in the ongoing investigation.

"Based on facts and circumstances, this does appear to be a very targeted act of violence. It does not appear to be random," Neugebauer said. "It happened just a little before 4 a.m. The location was a very quiet, rural, dead-end road. I suspect most would have no idea where this is — a very rural, quiet area. And based on where the shots entered the home, it appears to be targeted as a result of all that."

Aside from the shooting, which the investigators said was committed quickly by the perpetrator, there is no other concrete evidence of any other type of foul play at the property or involving Comar.

Neugebauer said investigators have spoken with Comar's wife.

"We have spoken with her, understanding she has gone through an unbelievably tragic loss — almost incomprehensible, truly," he said.

The homicide is only the fifth in the township's history. The earliest homicide happened in 1928 involving a moonshiner and two others who were convicted and executed; the other homicides occurred in 1974, 1976 and 2007.

The Tribune-Democrat records show the Adams Township homicide is the ninth of the year in Cambria County, most of them occurring in Johnstown.

Adams Township police were at the scene of a fatal vehicle crash on Saturday when they received the call from Poling Lane.

"We had already had the DA's office on alert," Moss said. "We were already with the coroner's office, and we really tripped the signals out for assistance, which we got 100% from Richland Township police, state police, and of course the Secret Service."

Neugebauer said cooperation from assisting agencies and the leadership of Adams Township police is progressing smoothly along with his office, which is immediately focused on building a case to prosecute at trial.

"Law enforcement who knows the area as well as these guys do, they begin to formulate in terms of where someone is likely to go," Neugebauer said. "It's amazing to get to work with. We prefer to have no crime to investigate, but the reality is, no matter where you live, you are going to have crime — and the difference now is putting everything into this that we can to figure out who did this, why, give closure to his wife and his family and friends, and give the community justice."

Neugebauer has asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to call the Adams Township Police Department at 814-487-4712.

In addition, Cambria County Crime Stoppers is currently offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any perpetrator. Callers can remain anonymous. The Crime Stoppers number is 1-800-548-7500.

Callers can also reach out to the county's nonemergency 911 center at 814-472-2100.