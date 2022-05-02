'A very tragic accident:' 9-year-old relative accidentally shot 5-year-old, police say

SOUTH BEND — A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night by a relative in what police are calling a "very tragic accident."

The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. in a home in the 1000 block of Woodbine Way on the city's west side. According to South Bend police and police scanner traffic, the shooting was called in by an adult at the house when they realized a juvenile there had shot another child.

Shooting ruled accidental

A 5-year-old boy was shot by his 9-year-old relative, police said, and remains in critical condition at the hospital as of Monday morning.

The 9-year-old was not hurt but is dealing with "significant trauma" related to the incident, a police department spokeswoman said.

Police have not detailed the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but have ruled it accidental. The children were related, but not immediate family members.

