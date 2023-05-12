‘Very troubling’: Dozens in Whatcom County waiting for a public defender to be named

Nearly a dozen people incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail are in limbo because public defense attorneys cannot be found for them.

At least two have been waiting for more than a month.

In total, across Whatcom County’s Superior, District and Juvenile courts, there are roughly 43 people who are unrepresented because defense attorneys cannot be found for them, according to Starck Follis, director of the Whatcom County Public Defender’s Office.

Each of the 43 people qualify for a public defender, but the county public defender’s office cannot represent them. In each of the nearly 50 cases, the office is already handling other cases that represent conflicts of interest. For example, if the public defender’s office is handling a person’s case and a new case comes in where that person is a victim, the public defender’s office would be unable to handle the new case, Follis said in a Friday interview with The Bellingham Herald.

When a conflict exists in a case and the public defender’s office cannot handle it, the case is sent back to Whatcom County’s Office of Assigned Counsel. That office then sends the case out to private attorneys who have contracts with Whatcom County and agree to take on cases the public defender’s office cannot handle.

But due to a shortage of available private attorneys able or willing to take indigent defense cases, the county’s Office of Assigned Counsel has been unable to find enough court-appointed defense attorneys, Follis said.

“I don’t know that it’s anybody’s fault, but the question is, ‘What do we do with these people?’ Do we let them out of jail or dismiss their cases? On some level, they’re being deprived of pretty fundamental rights and we’ve got to find a solution to this problem,” Follis said. “It’s very troubling, especially for those in custody.”

Of the 43 people who are currently unrepresented, 26 have cases in District Court, 12 are charged with felonies in Superior Court, and five are facing charges in juvenile court, Follis said.

Of the 12 people who are facing felony charges, nine of them are currently incarcerated in the county jail awaiting an attorney so they can have a first appearance hearing on the charges.

At least one has been waiting to have a defense attorney appointed to them since April 3, while another has been waiting since April 11.

On Friday morning, there were 19 people with felony cases who were waiting for a public defender, but after The Herald began asking questions, seven of those people were then appointed attorneys by Friday afternoon.

