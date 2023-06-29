'Very Unhealthy' Air Quality in Iowa as Smoke From Canada Fires Drifts Over State

Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources has described as “unprecedented” the poor air quality in the state, as smoke from Canadian wildfires has drifted south.

According to the department’s map early on June 29, air quality ranged from moderate in the west of the state to very unhealthy in the east.

This video was recorded by James Houghton in West Burlington and shows a hazy sky on Tuesday, June 27. Conditions locally remained very unhealthy early on June 29, according to AirNow. Credit: James Houghton via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]