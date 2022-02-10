'Very unlike her': Paris Williamson remains missing days after possible casino visit

Police and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating an Indianapolis woman, who was reported missing last week.

Paris Williamson, 33, was reported missing Feb. 4 after her family found out she had not been at work for a week, her sister Lauren Seymour said. Williamson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She may be driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala with an Indiana license plate of 394NFV, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.



The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound at Emerson Avenue and County Line Road on Jan. 31, according to IMPD.

Williamson’s family is worried about her because of unusual behavior over the past few weeks, Seymour said. The last time a family member spoke to her was Jan. 30, Seymour said.

“That was very unlike her not to go to work because she loves her job,” Seymour said. “There were just a lot of red flags being raised.”

The family heard from a person who said they spotted Williamson at the Horseshoe Indianapolis casino in Shelbyville on Feb. 1, Seymour said.



Those with information on Williamson’s whereabouts are asked to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

This article will update.

