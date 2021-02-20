‘Very unpresidential’: Pro-Trump Newsmax launches bizarre attack on Biden’s ‘junkyard’ dog

US First Lady Jill Biden pets one of the family dogs, Champ, after his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, DC, on 24 January 2021 ((White House/Handout via Reuters))

Pro-Trump news network Newsmax has launched a bizarre attack on Joe Biden’s dog Champ.

During his show on Friday, host Greg Kelly and Ronald Reagan biographer Craig Shirley condemned the 12-year-old Champ as “dirty” and “unlike a presidential dog”.

Speaking about Champ, who lives at the White House with fellow German Shepherd Major, Mr Kelly said: “Did you see the dog? I wanted to show you something I noticed. Doesn’t he look a little rough? I love dogs, but this dog needs a bath and a comb and all kinds of love and care.”

He added: “I don’t know how much love and care he is getting. This dog looks like, I’m sorry, like it’s from the junkyard.”

Mr Kelly then asked his guests, including Mr Shirley, what they thought about the dog. Mr Shirley said Champ looked “dirty and disheveled” and “very unlike a presidential dog”.

Conservative network Newsmax grew in popularity among Trump supporters following the 3 November election after the media outlet supported the president’s baseless claims of voter fraud.

Mr Trump appeared on the network earlier in the week in one of his first televised appearances since leaving office on 20 January.

He continued to peddle his false claims about widespread voter fraud during his appearance, claiming unchallenged by the hosts that the election was “rigged”.

Newsmax’s segment on Mr Biden’s dog was quickly mocked on social media, with many people confused as to why the appearance of Champ was discussed.

The Atlantic journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere tweeted: “SNL couldn’t get away with a cold open of a two person panel coming on Newsmax to discuss how upset they are by Biden’s dog needing a bath.”

SNL couldn’t get away with a cold open of a two person panel coming on Newsmax to discuss how upset they are by Biden’s dog needing a bath https://t.co/8Zn0jLrrfu — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 20, 2021

Journalist Mehdi Hasan wrote: “Beyond parody. He even invites two historians on after to discuss it,” while The Daily Beast writer and podcast host Erin Gloria Ryan added: “DOGS BAD ACTUALLY will be in the GOP platform by 2024.”



Beyond parody. He even invites two historians on after to discuss it. https://t.co/IelvnWP7Yh — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 20, 2021

There were no pets living inside the White House during Mr Trump’s four years in office, making him one of only two presidents alongside James K Polk to not have a presidential pet during his term.

In the same episode of his show on Friday, Mr Kelly also praised Texas senator Ted Cruz who caused controversy this week when he flew with his family to Cancun, Mexico, despite power outages and water shortages in his state, amid extreme conditions.

Mr Cruz even left his poodle Snowflake alone when he briefly left the country, but Mr Kelly defended him, saying: “I really like and admire Ted Cruz. He is very smart, so powerful when he speaks, and he’s great.

“In my book, all is forgiven in this matter.”

