‘Very unusual;’ Police investigating overnight burglaries in Centerville

Police are investigating a string of burglaries that happened overnight in Centerville.

Officers responded to a reported break-in that occurred at a home on Late Autumn Court around 4:30 a.m., according to Centerville Public Information Officer John Davis.

In their investigation, officers on scene found that there was an attempted burglary at a neighboring residence as well.

About an hour and a half later, police received another report from a resident in the area of Belleville Lane after they were awakened by their garage door opening, Davis said. Police discovered that another burglary had occurred.

“So at this point, we have one attempted burglary and two burglaries of an occupied residence. This is very unusual,” Davis said. “We very rarely get nighttime people at home burglaries.”

Davis said the police department is comparing similarities to other burglaries in neighboring communities.

News Center 7 recently reported that there has been an uptick in burglaries in Springboro.

Davis says residents should make sure to check all of their doors and windows at night before going to bed, leave their exterior lights on, and to make sure that they make their home as hard to target as possible. Additionally, he says the police department need’s the public help in reporting when they see or hear something at night.

“Take an active role in your own safety. Check those windows, check the doors, leave those lights on, do what you can to protect yourself and help us out as well,” he said.

